Granville Island manager claims people are throwing objects off Granville bridge, wants protective fencing
The general manager of Granville Island is calling on the City of Vancouver to install protective fencing along the Granville Street Bridge to prevent people from throwing objects down below.
Tom Lancaster is speaking out after he claims The Improv Centre was damaged over the weekend due to someone throwing objects off the bridge.
"This kind of thing does happen occasionally," said Lancaster. "It comes down to (the City of Vancouver) reallocating budget and putting up what's called means prevention fencing on the bridge."
Lancaster says other businesses including the Granville Island Toy Company and Rogers' Chocolates have been damaged in the past by fallen debris.
"We have like 11 million people that are going to be here in 2024. The potential damage to human life is huge," he said.
He says he wants similar preventative fencing like the Burrard Street Bridge has.
The Vancouver Police Department told CTV News it had not received any calls about objects thrown off the bridge over the weekend.
-
2nd Toronto cop pleads guilty for unlawful arrest of Black U of T student mistaken for suspect, repeatedly stunnedA second cop has pleaded guilty in the case of a young Black man who was detained, Tasered, and had a knee placed on his neck after Toronto police officers mistook him for a suspect in a 2021 robbery investigation.
-
'Tax cap' pitched by Windsor councillor to curb big budgetsWith higher than standard property tax increases in municipalities across Essex County, the province and the country in 2024, one Windsor city councillor believes he has the answer: a property tax cap.
-
Maple syrup season thriving during 'weird' weatherThe sap is flowing quickly at sugar bushes across Ontario.
-
Residents dealing with erosion react to N.S. abandonment of Coastal Protection ActNova Scotia residents react to the provincial government's abandonment of the Coastal Protection Act.
-
Young people more exposed to online hate than national average: Statistics CanadaMore than 70 per cent of young people between the ages of 15 and 24 were exposed to online hate and violence in 2022, according to a new report issued by Statistics Canada.
-
Race to get passports underway for Arctic Winter GamesNunavut MP Lori Idlout has used her office to expedite passport applications for athletes attending the Arctic Winter Games because Nunavut lacks passport service, but she said she and her team were told to cease and desist.
-
Crown makes bold accusations in John Sedo murder trialCrown Attorney Jean Kim made bold accusations in a Newmarket courtroom on Tuesday during her closing submissions, suggesting John Sedo killed his wife, Helen, after a heated argument, dumped her body, and burned any proof.
-
Burger chain Wendy's looking to test surge pricing at U.S. restaurants as early as next yearWendy's is looking to test having the prices of its menu items fluctuate throughout the day based on demand, implementing a strategy that has already taken hold with ride-sharing companies and ticket sellers.
-
His son died in a 2021 B.C. crane tragedy. He wants to know why they still happenWhen Chris Vilness heard about the crane accident that killed a construction worker in Vancouver last week, he was angry, and he didn't have to imagine what the woman's family was going through.