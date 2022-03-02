Granville Island shop will stay open after launching petition to fight eviction

The owner of a popular shop on Vancouver's Granville Island won't be evicted after all.

Chia-Ning Chen, owner of a newsstand called The Smoke Shop, started a petition earlier this year as she tried to fight her upcoming eviction.

She told CTV News last month that she'd been trying to negotiate a new deal with her landlords since 2019, and that in late January, she was told her store wasn't a part of a 2040 strategy for Granville Island.

Outlined in that strategy were plans to expand the Public Market, where Chen's store has been located for decades, while turning it into a "food innovative district."

Chen's store wasn't part of the plan from the Canada Mortgage Housing Corporation, she said she was told.

CMHC told CTV News in a statement in February that it was trying to find a solution that would work for everyone.

In the meantime, Chen, a single mother, started a petition inside her store as a way of showing support for the business.

At that time, she believed she'd have to be out by April 15.

But on Wednesday, she told CTV her landlord will be writing an official letter saying she won't be evicted. She said CMHC is working to find a new location for her shop, that may not be inside the Public Market building.

She said in a phone interview that she didn't know what would happen next, but that she's been told she'll be allowed to stay until there's a new arrangement agreed upon by both parties.

"I feel a little bit of relief," she said.

"We don't know if the new location is going to work, but I think it's a great idea."

