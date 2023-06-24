Graphic-Con returns after more than 4-years

More than 3,000 found their way to the Sudbury Community Arena Saturday to see hundreds or more dress in fantasy costumes.

The above seasonal heat was not enough to keep fans from attending Graphic-Con.

This year was the 10th anniversary of the original Graphic-Con event which was held by the City of Greater Sudbury’s Public Library in 2013 – however, it is the first one in more than four years because the Covid-19 pandemic had put the event on hold since 2019.

Officials said the convention is a celebration of all things ‘geeky.’ In 2013, the annual event was started to showcase the role that literature, comic books or more specifically graphic novels were having on popular culture. Since then experience has expanded to include everything from popular TV and film series to video games and much more.

The crowds of fans packed the arena looking for collectibles, souvenirs, books, posters and costume pieces for future events – as almost half of the attendees came dressed in costumes or cosplay – though some were their just to watch the cosplay contest or attend the game room or panels.

Some of the panels were solely for entertainment purposes, some were educational or instructive but there was something for everyone.

Organizers said they were pleased with the turnout and success of the event and with the pandemic behind them they expect the event to continue to grow.