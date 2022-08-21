GRAPHIC CONTENT: Cyclist speaks out after being dragged by car

A cyclist seen in dashcam video being dragged by a car that collided into him says he’s been left bedridden by the incident.

On Friday, Phillip Wyllie was travelling westbound on Tecumseh Road East at Lauzon Parkway. Dashcam footage — recorded by Eylmar Sawa — shows a car colliding into Wyllie at the corner of the intersection before continuing its turn.

Speaking to CTV News while in hospital, Wyllie said he was dragged the length of the entire block.

"It was fight or flight," he recalled.

"I kept on grabbing with my hands as much as I could on the hood. I started slamming my hands down on the hood of the car until she stopped finally."

According to Wyllie, who said he has been cycling nearly his entire life, the 33-year-old and the driver of the vehicle made eye contact with one another, before the driver appeared to nod at him.

When Wyllie started to move toward the crosswalk, the car moves forward — pinning the cyclist under the hood.

Footage shows the car appearing to stop for a brief moment, before continuing to accelerate.

"I have a broken ankle. My back’s shredded completely. It’s covered in gauze," said Wyllie.

The Lauzon-Tecumseh intersection was identified in a 2016 city report as having seen the most collisions involving cyclists compared to any other in Windsor that year.

"I was shocked and appalled when I saw the video [of the incident]," said Lori Newton, CEO of Bike Windsor Essex.

Newton has long been calling for the city to better prioritize cyclists’ safety and said there are a number of measures the city can implement to help prevent similar incidents, particularly at intersections which have already been documented as being problematic.

Among them, she said, are restricting right turns at red lights, installing signals dedicated specifically for cyclists, reducing speed limits and creating protected bike lanes.

"For us to continue to have collisions with vulnerable road users at that intersection is absolutely unacceptable," Newton added.

Meanwhile, Wyllie said his injuries have left him "unable to stand up" on his own.

"I can’t go to the washroom on my own right now. I’m pretty much bedridden," said Wyllie, adding he wants to see the driver face consequences.

"An 'I’m sorry' isn’t going to cut it. It’s not. She almost took my life."

A GoFundMe page has been set up, to help offset expenses associated with Wyllie’s recovery.