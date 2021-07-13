'Grasping at straws': Restaurants struggling to hire staff in time for reopening

As restaurants in Waterloo Region prepare to reopen to the public for indoor dining, some businesses are facing staffing issues.

According to Morty’s Pub & Patio's co-owner, the establishment still needs 10 to 15 more employees to be able to meet expected demand and return to regular hours.

“We’ve been able to open, then we’ve been forced to shut down. People still have bills to pay, they need the stability, and that’s one thing that’s just not being offered,“ said Steve Campbell, co-owner of Morty's Pub & Patio.

Campbell said many in the industry are struggling with a lack of both servers and cooks. It’s a worry for many, as indoor dining will open during Step 3 of the province's reopening plan on Friday.

“With so many doing it at one time, it’s a supply and demand issue. So, certainly, it is an issue,” said Tracy Van Kalsbeek, executive director of the Uptown Waterloo Business Improvement Area. “I’m hearing from other ones where they might not be able to open next week because they’re still trying to find folks.”

Campbell says many local employees did return to work when they could, but the drive that used to bring employees to the restaurant industry doesn’t seem to be as strong anymore.

“Some of them I think are a bit gun shy as to coming back. They want to know that they can depend on it, that they won’t be laid off again in the near future,” said Nick Benninger, owner and head chef of the Fat Sparrow Group.

Benninger said the restaurant industry tends to be transient, but the pandemic has had an impact worldwide.

“We hope that come September there’s a little more regularity, but we’re just grasping at straws, we have nothing to base this on. If you look south of the border this has been a full-blown crisis already for a couple of months,” Benninger said.

In order to try and attract more staff, Morty’s is now exploring every avenue.

“We’ve been reaching out personally to friends that might have kids that could serve or cook in the back. Obviously, we’re using different websites, we’re planning on probably hosting a job fair,“ Campbell said.

Campbell asks that customers be patient as more restaurants try and get staff back, but he predicts by the fall most restaurants should have the employees they need to return to normal.