Grass fire at Nose Hill scorches two hectares of land

Crews were called to a grass fire in Nose Hill Park that stretched across two hectares of land.

Calgary fire was called to an area just south of the parking lot at 64 Avenue and 14 Street around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

There were 17 firefighters on scene battling the blaze, according to Calgary fire. There was a brief road closure on 14 Street due to the smoke.

No injuries were reported and no structures were damaged, added Calgary fire. They are investigating the cause of the blaze.