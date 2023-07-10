Grass fire breaks out in Saskatoon park

Saskatoon firefighters were on the scene of a grass fire in the Stonebridge neighbourhood on Sunday.

Crews were called just before 1:30 p.m. with the report of a grass fire in Mark Thompson Park, according to a spokesperson for the city.

Police were called in to help control traffic on Circle Drive as firefighters worked to put out the flames, monitoring the scene for hot spots until the fire was out.

The city said crews returned to their stations by about 2:30 p.m.