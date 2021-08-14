Grass fire brought under control near Calgary International Airport

Fire crews were able to quickly bring a grass fire under control near Calgary International Airport on Saturday morning.

The call came in about 9:30 a.m. and air traffic wasn’t affected as firefighters battled the blaze, which was sparked near McCall Way, north of McKnight Blvd. N.E.

There are some radio towers in the area, which firefighters worked to protect. An area the size of "six or seven football fields" was burned, fire officials said.

No injuries were reported and investigators are now searching for a cause.

Work also continues on a wildfire just east of Canmore at Pigeon Mountain that was started on Friday. Traffic is still being disrupted on Highway 1, with eastbound traffic reduced to one lane through the area.