iHeartRadio

Grassfire breaks out in northeast Calgary

Fire crews quickly extinguished a grassfire that started in northeast Calgary around 4:30 Thursday afternoon

Firefighters were called to a grassfire around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, on the west side of Deerfoot Trail south of Beddington Trail N.E.

Fire broke out near some railroad tracks, near a bike path and residential area.

Crews were able to quickly bring the fire under control, before it threatened any property.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

12