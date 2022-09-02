Grassfire near Carstairs, Alta., brought under control, no homes damaged

Authorities say a number of homes in Carstairs, Alta., were in the process of being evacuated before a large grassfire burning near the community was brought under control.

RCMP, along with fire crews responded to the scene south of the town of Carstairs on Friday afternoon. Initially, the grassfire was listed as out of control.

Members of the Carstairs Fire Department as well as members from the Didsbury RCMP detachment were called to assist with the situation.

Crews from Olds, Didsbury, Sundre and Cremona were also dispatched. Peace officers assisted police with any potential evacuations.

All of the affected residents have taken shelter at the community hall in Carstairs. There are no reported injuries.

Carstairs is located approximately 65 kilometres north of Calgary.