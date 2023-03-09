'Grateful and blessed': Edmonton boxer first Indigenous woman to compete for boxing titles

An Edmonton boxer has her sights set on two big belts.

"I step up to the plate every time. I'm not scared of anybody because I know how good I am as well," Vanessa Bradford, also known as "Vicious Vanessa," told CTV News Edmonton.

She says boxing comes naturally to her. So does knocking down barriers.

Next weekend she'll be the first Indigenous woman competing for the Women's International Boxing Association's World and National Championship of Canada.

"It makes me feel so, like, powerful, and just to be a pioneer for more Indigenous women and girls growing up...I feel amazing and I feel very grateful and blessed."

Her coach of nearly two decades shares her feelings.

"I've been happy twice before in life I think. Once was when the Oilers won, second time was when Muhammed Ali came here and fought Semenko, and now Vanessa is going to set precedents," John Mendonca said, adding Bradford is a role model for young female boxers at his gym.

"Girl boxing is on the up climb for sure, 100 per cent. They're showing you they can do everything a guy can do, maybe even better a little bit."

Bradford has her own Indigenous role model, fighter Crystal Arcand from northern Alberta.

"It was really nice to see somebody just like me growing up like, oh look at that, you know? And she was on a world stage. She fought Mohammed Ali's daughter, Laila Ali, so seeing her do that...I was like 'Pfft I can do that.'"

Now, she's hoping to inspire other Indigenous girls to glove up.

"Just try it. Just try. Don't be scared. Just stand in that face of fear and go for it because anything can happen, truly."

Bradford will fight for both belts at the River Cree Casino on March 18.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Jessica Robb.