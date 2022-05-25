iHeartRadio

Gravel truck and small SUV collide in London, Ont.

A gravel truck and a small SUV collided head-on around 11 a.m. on May 25, 2022. (Marek Sutherland/CTV News London)

One person has been taken to hospital with minor injuries after a small SUV and gravel truck collided head-on Wednesday morning.

Witnesses who came upon the scene on Richmond Street near College Avenue, tell CTV News one man was put on a stretcher by EMS.

There is no word from police on how the crash happened or if charges are pending.

— With files from CTV News London's Marek Sutherland

