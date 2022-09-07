Gravenhurst cottage destroyed by fire

A cottage is in ruins after a fire tore through the building Tuesday afternoon.

Gravenhurst Fire Services was alerted to a fire at a split-level cottage on Granny Duncan Road near Sam Cook Road around 1:15 p.m.

Three stations emptied with 20 firefighters in tow to douse the blaze.

"The fire had a good head start," said Fire Chief Jared Cayley after he returned from the scene shortly after 6 p.m.

Cayley believes the fire is not suspicious and says no one was present at the time of the call.

"There was no damage to other buildings or other cottages in the area," he said.

Cayley estimates the damage to be approximately $400,000.