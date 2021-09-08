Gravenhurst couple donate every day items to those in need

For more than two decades, Theresa and Barry Buker have been helping community members in need with everyday essentials gathered through donations.

Since the start of the pandemic, the Gravenhurst couple has modified how they operate. Pre-pandemic, the Bukers would welcome individuals in their home to take what was needed from the donations. Post-pandemic, the duo posts photos of items on a Facebook page.

"If somebody is in need of something, all they have to do is ask, and if we have it available, we give it to them," said Theresa. "We don't do screening tests. We don't ask them to fill out forms or proof of income."

Barry said their charity had helped countless individuals, including a group of 18 people recently displaced by a fire.

"We could tell you thousands of stories about different people that we've given stuff to, and it's changed their lives totally," Barry added.

Roughly 6,000 families are helped by the Buker's Free Stuff 4 Daily Needs donation program each year. Donations include tents, crockpots, dishes, clothing, and chairs.

The Buker's home is "overflowing with donated items," so the couple asks for cash donations at this time.

More information on the Free Stuff 4 Daily Needs program is available here or find out more via email.