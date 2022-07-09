Gravenhurst cyclist facing drug charges following traffic stop

A 28-year-old cyclist from Gravenhurst has been arrested following an early morning traffic stop Saturday.

“Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police officers were conducting patrols when they observed a cyclist fail to stop at a stop sign,” police said in a news release Saturday.

“Officers attempted to speak with the (individual) who fled from police.”

Police followed the suspect onto James Street where they were arrested.

The accused is charged with two counts of possession of a schedule 1 substance, flight from a peace officer and other offences under the Highway Traffic Act.

They are scheduled to appear in court in Bracebridge on August 16 to answer to these charges.