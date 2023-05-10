Gravenhurst fire crews respond to brush fire
CTVNews.ca Barrie Video Journalist
Molly Frommer
Gravenhurst fire crews from three stations are on scene at a brush fire on Highway 11 South near Bethune Drive South.
Fire officials are asking the public to avoid the area.
