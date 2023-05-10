iHeartRadio

Gravenhurst fire crews respond to brush fire


Fire crews respond to brush fire on Highway 11 South in Gravenhurst, Ont., May. 10, 2023. (Twitter/Gravenhurst Fire)

Gravenhurst fire crews from three stations are on scene at a brush fire on Highway 11 South near Bethune Drive South.

Fire officials are asking the public to avoid the area.

