Gravenhurst firefighters rescue puppies from home with high levels of carbon monoxide

Firefighters worked quickly to save 10 puppies after detecting high levels of carbon monoxide in a Gravenhurst home.

A fire official said a carbon monoxide (CO) detector alerted the occupants, who called 911.

"When our crews responded, they used our air monitoring equipment and found high levels in the home," said Gravenhurst Fire Chief Jared Cayley.

Firefighters wasted no time in deciding to get the puppies out of the house for some fresh air.

There were no injuries to humans or pups.

Cayley said the incident should serve as a reminder that "working CO alarms lives."

CO detectors are required by law.

"Each home where there is a fuel-burning appliance, a fireplace or attached garage must have CO alarms installed adjacent to each sleeping area in the home," the fire chief said.

Carbon monoxide is a toxic gas that has no smell, taste or colour and can cause a loss of consciousness and suffocation.