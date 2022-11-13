Gravenhurst grocer robbed twice, OPP seek help identifying shoplifters
Bracebridge officers with the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating sizable shoplifting incidents that occurred on two separate occasions, the first on Oct. 4 and the second on Nov. 5, at a grocery store in Gravenhurst.
“Two suspects are observed on video surveillance entering the store and stealing tooth whitening strips, smoking cessation products and razors and exiting the store,” OPP said in a news release Saturday.
The thieves hid the stolen products on their person or in bags.
“The total value (of the theft) between the two occasions is approximately $5,000,” added police.
Anyone with information is asked to call Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.
-
'They're very hard to find': Manitoba Christmas tree farms preparing for slow year due to tree shortageChristmas tree farms in Manitoba are preparing for a down year due to a shortage of trees throughout the country and North America.
-
Police release video of suspect setting fire inside Waterloo businessWaterloo regional police are investigating an arson after a suspect allegedly broke into a business and set a fire.
-
-
Region of Waterloo becomes living wage employerAll employees working for the Region of Waterloo will make a minimum of $19.95 per hour effective Jan. 1, 2023.
-
99% of Indian status card holders have experienced discrimination when presenting ID: UBCIC reportEncountering racism is a near-universal experience for people who use Indian status cards, according to a survey by the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs.
-
Toronto’s top doctor echoes advice to mask up indoorsToronto’s top doctor is amplifying the advice provided by her provincial counterpart a day earlier asking people to mask up indoors to help curb a wave of respiratory illness among children that has overwhelmed pediatric intensive care units.
-
P.E.I. RCMP investigating three suspicious fires in HopefieldThe Prince Edward Island RCMP is investigating three suspicious fires in Hopefield, P.E.I.
-
Suspected impaired driver in Elliot Lake had child in the vehicleA 36-year-old resident of Elliot Lake has been charged following an impaired driver complaint Monday evening.
-
Ontario Liberals set to table legislation preventing 'frivolous' use of notwithstanding clauseThe Ontario Liberals are tabling legislation Tuesday that will restrict the use of the notwithstanding clause in the province in an effort to prevent its “frivolous” use.