Gravenhurst grocer robbed twice, OPP seek help identifying shoplifters

Bracebridge officers with the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating sizable shoplifting incidents that occurred on two separate occasions, the first on Oct. 4 and the second on Nov. 5, at a grocery store in Gravenhurst.

“Two suspects are observed on video surveillance entering the store and stealing tooth whitening strips, smoking cessation products and razors and exiting the store,” OPP said in a news release Saturday.

The thieves hid the stolen products on their person or in bags.

“The total value (of the theft) between the two occasions is approximately $5,000,” added police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.