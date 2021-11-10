Gravenhurst house fire causes $250,000 damage

A house fire in Gravenhurst on Tuesday afternoon caused roughly $250,000 in damages.

Fire officials say the blaze broke out around 4 p.m. at the two-unit building on Phillip Street.

When crews arrived, the fire was rapidly growing, with flames were shooting out the second-floor windows.

"Fire crews were able to quickly put out the flames and prevent any further spread on the property," a release stated.

All the occupants escaped safely, which Gravenhurst Fire Chief Jared Cayley credits to working smoke alarms.

"Once it starts, a fire in any building can double in size every minute it goes undetected. Early detection is critical to ensuring everyone can evacuate a building safely," Cayley added.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation, although officials don't believe it is suspicious.