Gravenhurst man wanted for home invasion, stabbing and robbery
Police are on the hunt for a man accused of a stabbing and robbery during a home invasion in Gravenhurst.
According to provincial police, the suspect walked into a home uninvited on First Street Wednesday night shortly after 9:30 and got into an argument with the residents.
They say he stabbed a visitor in the home and stole an item before taking off.
Police identified the man as a 28-year-old Gravenhurst resident.
Officers ask the public to be on the lookout for a five-foot-eight man with dark skin and short hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white t-shirt and a dark hoodie.
Police caution to not approach the suspect if spotted, rather to call Bracebridge OPP immediately.
Police say the stabbing victim was treated at a hospital for minor injuries and released.
Bracebridge OPP responded to a robbery in Gravenhurst last night and as a result are looking for 28 year-old Rafik Doko described as 5'8" tall, with dark skin and short hair wearing blue jeans, a white shirt and dark hoodie. Do not approach and call police if spotted. #BbrOPP ^sb— OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) October 7, 2021