Gravenhurst firefighter training facility opens with thermal imaging feature
There’s a new state-of-the-art training facility for Gravenhurst firefighters.
The Chief Lorne McNiece Training Centre is named after a 27-year veteran who continues to mentor the group.
“It’s going to allow us to train our firefighters to a level that we couldn’t do in-house prior to the addition of this training centre,” said Chief Jared Cayley.
Training Officer Tracy Joque was asked to design her dream facility, and so it began, drawn on a piece of paper by hand.
The $160,000 facility features moving walls and thermal cameras for the control room to study training through the smoke.
Window-top ladder training and a gas-leak simulator can simulate real scenarios.
“I think more than anything, they’re excited about the versatility. This is something that was maybe offered in other facilities in the province before but never in-house,” said Deputy Chief Todd Clapp.
This is just Phase 1 for this new fire training facility.
It has been designed and budgeted to keep evolving and adding more new features, such as a breakaway floor for further training in the years to come.
-
Simcoe Muskoka schools welcome dozens of students new to CanadaOver the past few years, the Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board has seen more and more newcomer students who've recently moved to Canada enroll.
-
Fall season sees artists south of Calgary opening their studios to guestsArtists from many different disciplines have been painting, sculpting, pounding, dipping and melting materials into unique pieces for the The Most Beautiful Art Tour in Alberta.
-
Public health reports 4th monkeypox case in GuelphThe fourth case of monkeypox has been confirmed in Guelph.
-
Toronto woman 'sick to stomach' after finding squirrel nest under car hood during oil changeA Toronto woman said she felt shocked and sick to her stomach after learning during a routine oil change that a squirrel had been nesting under the hood of her car.
-
'No power equals no growth': Windsor explores short-term energy solutionsWindsor City Council will soon be asked to support a handful of energy initiatives to ensure enough supply for the region today and in the future.
-
Calgary's food banks seek donations as demand reaches record levelsCalgary's food banks are feeling extra pressure, as the rising cost of living, an increasing inflation rate and supply chain issues push food prices ever-higher.
-
13-year-old stabbed during altercation over fireworks in Surrey park, RCMP sayA 13-year-old was stabbed during "an altercation between a group of youths" in Surrey Thursday night, according to police.
-
Ottawa police search for missing 12-year-old girlOttawa police are asking for the public's help to locate a missing 12-year-old girl, last seen in the Blackburn Hamlet area.
-
Ukrainian student flees war, works to solve Canada’s honeybee shortageA veterinary student, who fled her war-torn home of Kyiv, is now in Saskatoon hoping to help solve Canada’s honeybee shortage.