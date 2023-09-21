Gravenhurst taxi driver charged with sexual assault in alleged July incident
A taxi driver in Muskoka faces an allegation of sexual assault after police received a report about an incident over the summer.
Police arrested a 57-year-old Gravenhurst man after receiving information that a sexual assault had occurred in a taxi near a commercial area in town in late July.
"An occupant of the taxi is alleged to have been sexually assaulted by the driver," OPP stated.
The accused was arrested and charged with sexual assault on August 10, police say.
Bracebridge OPP asks anyone with information on the incident or a similar incident to contact the authorities at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.
"There is no statute of limitations on sexual offences, and a report can be made to police at any time, regardless of how much time has passed. You can report a sexual assault by calling the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or 911 in an emergency," OPP stated in a release.
