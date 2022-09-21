Gravenhurst tea shop hosts a high tea in memory of Queen Elizabeth II
After a 10-day period of mourning, a high tea is being held in honour of the late Queen Elizabeth II.
The Blue Willow Tea Shop in Gravenhurst has set the stage for a taste of England with specially prepared high teas – with three sittings daily – between Wednesday and Friday of this week.
"We've seen a lot of fascinators, pretty hats – people use it as an occasion to dress up," said Pam Harris, who co-owns the shop with Alison McKinnon.
"Everybody seems to be sparked to share their stories of Queen sightings now."
While it's not mandatory to have met the Queen, it adds to the festivities' very British flavour.
"I've seen the Queen in front of the Royal York. It really sticks with you," Harris said.
To that end, Harris will unveil a memorial to Queen Elizabeth II featuring tea cups, plates, a crown, a throne painted like a union jack and portrait plates of the former head of the monarchy on the wall.
Hosting three servings each day at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m., seating is limited, so reservations are required, she said.
Call 705-687-2597 or email teatime@bluewillowteashop.ca .
