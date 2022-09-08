Gravenhurst woman accused of breaking into local KFC

Police arrested a 35-year-old woman in connection with a break-in at a Gravenhurst restaurant.

According to Bracebridge OPP, the owner of the KFC restaurant on Winewood Avenue called to report the break-in on Wednesday morning.

Police say the suspects broke a window to get into the establishment, "causing damage to the building."

Police say the suspects were not successful in stealing anything.

The Gravenhurst woman accused in the break-in is scheduled to appear in court in October to answer to the charge.

Police say a second suspect remains on the loose.

They ask anyone with information on the incident to contact the Bracebridge OPP detachment.