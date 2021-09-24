GRCA ends flood warning for Ayr, Drayton and New Hamburg
The Grand River Conservation Authority (GRCA) has ended a flood warning for the watershed communities of Ayr, Drayton and New Hamburg.
The areas had experienced flooding after record-breaking rainfall in southern Ontario.
On Thursday, the Nith River in New Hamburg was completed submerged.
Despite water levels starting to recede, the GRCA is still urging caution.
Cam Linwood with the GRCA said water that was taken into the reservoirs upstream during the rain event needs to be released. They have now begun the process to bring them back down to a normal operating range for this time of year.
He said a watershed condition statement will still be in place this weekend.
"A warning means that flooding is occurring in the watershed, whereas a watershed condition statement can indicate that flows are still relatively high or there's a different set of parameters that sort of focus on the types of conditions going on that are different than normal," Linwood said.
The GRCA advises residents to stay off the rivers this weekend.
-
University of Calgary classmate reacts to news of Michael Spavor release from Chinese prisonMichael Purity, a former University of Calgary classmate of Michael Spavor, was camping in the California backwoods when he got the news from CTV that Spavor, one of the two Michaels, was on a plane home from China.
-
COVID-19 cases among children soaring in B.C., but hospitalizations stable for nowThe demographic makeup of COVID-19 cases in British Columbia has shifted dramatically in recent weeks, with children under 10 years old now making up the biggest share of confirmed new infections in the province.
-
Farmer receives lifetime ban from cattle ownership after violating animal protection actA case of animal cruelty has resulted in a $21,000 fine and lifetime ban on cattle ownership for a women from Love, SK.
-
Two in hospital after motorcycle collides with SUV on WharncliffeA serious crash on Wharncliffe Road sent two people to hospital Friday night.
-
'It's completely different': KW Oktoberfest returns with new pandemic restrictionsWaterloo Region’s big Bavarian festival officially kicked off Friday with new COVID-19 restrictions at the Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest this year.
-
Get back to work: Struggling business community demands more action from federal governmentThe Canadian Chamber of Commerce is calling on Justin Trudeau's newly elected Liberal minority government to get back to work as soon as possible and provide a pandemic recovery playbook.
-
A timeline of events in the case of Meng WanzhouU.S. Justice Department officials and Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou have reached a deal to resolve the criminal charges against her. On CTVNews.ca, you can see the years-long timeline in the major geopolitical case.
-
Same OPP officer lays three separate stunt driving charges in 24 hoursOne OPP officer has charged three drivers with stunt driving in separate incidents over a 24-hour period.
-
Elections Canada awaiting official word from lawyers before recount is called in Winnipeg ridingElections Canada says it is awaiting official word from lawyers before a recount is called in a Winnipeg riding where Conservative incumbent Marty Morantz clung to victory with just 24 votes.