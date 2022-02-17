GRCA issues flood warnings, watches for Grand River watershed
The Grand River Conservation Authority is warning residents along the Grand River of potential flooding Thursday due to a significant weather system.
Early Thursday afternoon, officials with the GRCA said a flood warning had been issued for Speed River in Cambridge. Crews are monitoring conditions on Mill Run Trail under Highway 401 and Blackridge Road.
A flood watch is in effect for all areas in the Grand River watershed due to runoff and potential ice movement.
The latest update said most local waterways are still covered in ice and there are no significant ice jams in place.
“Significant flooding is not anticipated with this event, however, the potential for flooding due to ice jams remains wherever ice is present in the river system,” the watch said.
The watch will remain in effect until Friday afternoon, and will be updated if necessary.
-
Ontario announces new funding for students struggling amid COVID-19 pandemic in latest budgetOntario Education Minister Stephen Lecce announced new support funding in the education budget for the 2022-23 school year that will help students struggling with learning loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic
-
Windsor crews and contractors hit the roads as winter storm moves inCity of Windsor public works crews and contractors are on the road Thursday as a wintery mix of weather hits the region.
-
'Life-changing': Victoria couple plans to buy homes after $500K lottery winA Victoria couple says a new home and seed money for their children's education are in the works after the pair won a $500,000 lottery prize.
-
Barrie man sold stolen property on social media: PoliceA police investigation has led to several charges against a 27-year-old Barrie man whom they say was selling stolen property on social media.
-
Saskatoon Uber riders may be the nicest in CanadaSaskatoon Uber riders are the best-reviewed in Canada.
-
LHSC reports slight drop in COVID hospitalizationsThere’s been a drop in the number of COVID-19 inpatients being cared for at London Health Sciences Centre.
-
N.S. man, 64, sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being attacked in his home: RCMPRCMP say a 64-year-old man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a home invasion in Concession, N.S.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations drop again in Waterloo RegionThe number of people in Waterloo Region hospitals and ICUs with COVID-19 dropped again in Thursday’s dashboard update.
-
Collision closes one lane on Hwy. 69 near EstaireSouthbound lanes along Highway 69 near Estaire are closed as police deal with a collision.