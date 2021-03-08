The Grand River Conservation Authority has issued a flood watch for its entire watershed area.

The watch said temperatures and rainfall are expected in the area this week. In Kitchener-Waterloo, for example, Environment Canada said that temperatures could reach double-digits over the next three days.

As a result, the Grand River watershed will like see high runoff and potential ice movement starting Wednesday and continuing into next week.

Flood coordinators in local municipalities should take all actions to prepare for forecasted floods later this week.

The GRCA said ice fishing is now closed for the season.

Local residents are reminded to use caution around water bodies, adding that river and creek banks are very slippery at this time of year and cold, fast-moving water can pose a serious hazard.

People and pets should stay off frozen water bodies, since the ice is weakening as the weather warms.