GRCA issues flood warnings, watches for Grand River watershed

The Grand River Conservation Authority is warning residents along the Grand River of potential flooding Thursday due to a significant weather system.

Early Thursday afternoon, officials with the GRCA said a flood warning had been issued for Speed River in Cambridge.

Later that afternoon the Mill Run Trail under Highway 401 was closed. Officials said conditions along Blackridge Road were being monitored. Localized flooding was present on a small portion of Blackbridge Road, with a sign warning drivers.

Cambridge city officials said about 11 location have needed similar signs warning of weather related road dangers.

Mike Hausser, director of operations for the City of Cambridge said crews were preparing the roads for snow expected Thursday evening.

"All of our crews are on stand by and ready to go," said Hausser. "We have closed a few of our trials in low lying areas next to the rivers as a precaution in case the water levels do rise. We are also prepped with flood walls in case, but it doesn’t look like we need that."

A flood watch is in effect for all areas in the Grand River watershed due to runoff and potential ice movement.

A Thursday afternoon update said most local waterways are still covered in ice and there are no significant ice jams in place.

“Significant flooding is not anticipated with this event, however, the potential for flooding due to ice jams remains wherever ice is present in the river system,” the watch said.

The flood watch will remain in effect until Friday afternoon, and will be updated if necessary.

To the east, Conservation Halton also reported high water levels, posting a video of fast-moving ice on a channel near Milton to Twitter Thursday morning.

Flood Forecasting Staff are out in the watershed today operating dams and assessing conditions, areas are dangerous around our rivers and creeks - please be safe everyone. #ONStorm pic.twitter.com/hnMLJWgySo