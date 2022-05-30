GRCA launching flood study in Grand Valley, Waldemar and Drayton

The Grand River Conservation Authority (GRCA) announced Monday it will be conducting a Flood Damage Assessment Study in the communities of Grand Valley, Waldemar and Drayton.

The goal, according to a media release, will be to “improve our understanding of the impact and costs of flooding.”

The study will estimate the average annual damages in all three communities as well as update flood hazard mapping in Drayton.

The GRCA said the information gathered will help them better understand the impact of flooding and could be used in the future to “assess the feasibility (i.e.: cost-benefits) of potential mitigation options to reduce flood damages.”

They’re also asking residents and businesses to share their experiences for the study. Surveys will be distributed in areas prone to damage, including the upper Grand River in Grand Valley and Waldemar, and the upper Conestogo River in Drayton. The GRCA is seeking information on at-risk buildings, types of flooding (i.e.: river-related or sewer back-up), and associated costs. The survey’s deadline has been set for June 10.

The GRCA said the cost of the project is approximately $156,000. Half of it will be covered by a grant from the National Disaster Mitigation Program, and the remainder will be funding through the GRCA’s land sale reserves.

