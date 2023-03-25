GRCA urges caution around waterways amid rain, melting snow

The Grand River Conservation Authority (GRCA) is warning parents to keep kids and pets away from rivers and streams as water levels swell.

In a statement issued Friday, the GRCA says the strong low pressure system moving through the region Saturday will bring rain, further increasing elevated water levels brought on by the spring melt.

Above freezing temperatures will see the remaining snowpack continue to melt.

"Banks adjacent to rivers and creeks are very slippery and, when combined with cold, fast-moving water, pose a serious hazard," the GRCA said.

No significant flooding is expected, however higher flows will increase the risk in low-lying areas prone to flooding, the GRCA says.

The GRCA says it's using its reservoirs to reduce downstream flooding, but river flows will remain elevated, increasing the safety risk around rivers and streams.