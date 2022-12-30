GRCA urges caution as melt, rainfall set to increase river flows

Keep pets and children away from waterways as cold, fast-moving water will pose an increased risk over the coming week, warns the Grand River Conservation Area (GRCA).

While no significant risk of flooding is expected, mild temperatures leading to melt, plus up to 40mm of rain forecast for many parts of the watershed over the next five days will lead to increased river flows, the GRCA said.

"The public is encouraged to exercise extreme caution around all local waterways," the conservation authority said in a media release. "Banks adjacent to rivers and creeks are very slippery and, when combined with cold, fast-moving water, pose a serious hazard."

Meanwhile, the warm up has led to the closure of the Uptown Waterloo ice rink.

In a Twitter post, the city said staff are crossing their fingers conditions improve for New Years Eve skating.

Warm weather and poor conditions mean the uptown rink is closed Friday, December 30. We're crossing our fingers for things to improve for New Year's Eve skating; staying off the rink today is the best way to preserve the ice. Think cold thoughts while you stay warm and dry! pic.twitter.com/zzQhVm1PE1