Grease fire in kitchen at ByWard Market pub
CTV News Ottawa Digital Multi-Skilled Journalist
Josh Pringle
There are no reports of injuries after a kitchen fire at Lowertown Brewery in the ByWard Market.
Ottawa Fire says firefighters responded to a grease fire in the kitchen of the York Street establishment just after 9 a.m. on Friday.
"There were flames in the kitchen upon arrival," Ottawa Fire says.
"Firefighters arrived on scene three minutes after the initial 911 call and the fire was under control in nine minutes."
The fire was contained to the kitchen of the restaurant.
-
Hudson's Bay Company calls donation of Winnipeg building an act of reconciliationHudson's Bay Co., North America's oldest company with fur trading roots entwined with Canada's Indigenous Peoples, is calling the donation of its landmark Winnipeg building to a First Nations group an act of reconciliation
-
UCP announces $63M boost for Travel Alberta to aid tourism industryThe province is hoping a $63 million boost to Travel Alberta's budget will help accelerate the tourism industry's recovery.
-
RVH to enhance cancer diagnosis with 'game-changing' technologyRoyal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) will soon become the only hospital between Newmarket and Sudbury to offer new state-of-the-art "game-changing" technology for cancer patients.
-
Alta. man charged after children sexually assaulted: RCMPTerry Wanye King, 65, has been charged after RCMP say children were sexually assaulted in a town east of Edmonton, and police believe there may be more victims.
-
-
Woman who posed as nurse in Ottawa sentenced to seven yearsBrigitte Cleroux was sentenced at the Ottawa courthouse on Friday after pleading guilty to seven charges earlier this year.
-
Province provides millions for northern Ontario road projectsThe Ontario government announced funding for major transportation projects across northern Ontario on Friday.
-
Elon Musk funded competition awards UBC spin-off companies with $2M for carbon removal techTwo University of British Columbia spin-off companies have won a $1 million prize each, as part of the XPRIZE carbon removal technology competition funded by Elon Musk and the Musk Foundation.
-
CRD to tackle blue-green algae issues at Elk LakeThe Capital Regional District is looking to fight dangerous and recurring blue-green algae blooms at Elk Lake in Saanich, B.C.