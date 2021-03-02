Windsor fire crews quickly battled an upgraded house fire in the city’s east end Tuesday.

Crews entered the structure fire in the 3900 block of Lauzon Road around 5 p.m. for attack and primary search, chief fire prevention officer John Lee said.

Firefighters had the blaze under control within about 20 minutes and had the fire out by around 5:30 p.m.

Lee said once the fire was out crews performed overhaul and ventilation.

Lee said the fire was caused by an accidental grease fire in the kitchen.

One person was treated for a minor burn injury on the scene. Two people are now displaced.

The estimated damage is $100,000.