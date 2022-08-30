Great Canadian Beer Festival returning to Victoria for first time since 2019

A massive beer and food festival is returning to Victoria after taking a two-year break due to the pandemic.

The Great Canadian Beer Festival is bringing 90 breweries from across the country to Royal Athletic Park for two days in September.

The festival will be open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sept. 9, and from noon to 5 p.m. on Sept. 10.

Some 250 different beers will be featured in the festival, some of which are being brewed specifically for the event.

"It's a rare opportunity to talk to these folks about what makes their beer special, and to try some new and classic brews from their lineup," said organizers in a release Monday.

Two cideries and a gluten-free brewery will also be at the festival, as well as a range of local food trucks.

FOOD AND ENTERTAINMENT

Eight local food trucks are participating in the festival, including Taco Justice, Mama Rosies, L'Authentique Poutine, The Deep Friar, Burger Crush, Roast, Bird & Basket, and Ali Baba Pizza.

A 30-metre long (100 foot) inflatable obstacle course will also be open for daring festival-goers, and live music will be played by an Oktoberfest band and a local DJ.

The Vancouver Island Blacksmith Association will also be attending the festival, with smiths forging custom bottle openers and other accessories, according to organizers.

Thousands of people are expected to attend the event, with organizers estimating at least 3,500 attendees for each day of the festival.

Tickets to the festival are $45 for a single day or $80 for a weekend pass and can be purchased on the Great Canadian Beer Festival website.