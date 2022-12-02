Great Canadian Flag taken down for the winter

The Great Canadian Flag on Windsor’s riverfront has been taken down for the winter.

Lowering and raising the flag to protect against damage from heavy winds requires a crew of three and a lift truck. City officials say with winter weather soon to be here, the Great Canadian Flag at the foot of Ouellette Avenue has been lowered for the season.

Just like other years, a smaller flag will be flown in its place until better weather returns in the spring, but there will be a slight delay in raising the smaller flag to allow crews to do maintenance work on the internal mechanism of the flagpole.

It’s expected the smaller flag will be flying again before the end of December.

Flag Details:

Flag pole height above ground – 45.7m (150’)

Size of flag – 18.24m wide x 9.12m high (60’ x 30’)

Weight of flag – approximately 45 kg. (100 lbs)