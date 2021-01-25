The CEO of Great Canadian Gaming has resigned after allegedly flying to the Yukon to jump the COVID-19 vaccine queue.

The company announced Rod Baker's resignation Monday morning, days after Yukon officials revealed a couple had flown into the territory to obtain doses of the Moderna vaccine.

The husband and wife were also accused of breaking quarantine rules after arriving.

Chuck Keeling, executive vice-president of stakeholder relations for Great Canadian Gaming, told CTV News the company does not comment on personnel matters, but offered a brief statement saying it "takes health and safety protocols extremely seriously."

"Our company strictly follows all directives and guidance issued by public health authorities in each jurisdiction where we operate," Keeling wrote in an email.

Court documents obtained by CTV News show Rod Baker and Ekaterina Baker were each fined a total of $1,150 for allegedly failing to self-isolate and failing to behave in a manner consistent with the declarations they made upon their arrival in the Yukon. Their mailing address is listed at a condo in downtown Vancouver.

CTV News has tried reaching the Bakers by phone, email and social media but has not heard back.

On Friday, Yukon Community Services Minister John Streiker revealed a couple from outside the territory had chartered a small plane into the community of Beaver Creek, where they allegedly obtained doses of the Moderna vaccine by identifying themselves as local workers.

"We're pretty upset here," Streiker told CTV News on Friday. "We're trying to keep our communities safe and they went to one of our smaller communities and they put that community at risk."

Streicker said the man and woman filled out self-isolation declarations after reaching the territory, but didn’t follow the isolation rules. They were intercepted at the Whitehorse airport while trying to leave and charged under the Yukon Civil Emergency Measures Act, officials said.

Great Canadian Gaming said chief compliance officer Terrance Doyle will be filling the role of CEO on an interim basis.