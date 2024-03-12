'Great food and great drinks': Taste of Bragg Creek returns for 2024

More than 20 vendors are participating in the ninth annual Taste of Bragg Creek event next month.

Those interested in attending can purchase tasting tickets for $2 a piece, which can be used to sample the fare from local eateries.

Instead of the event being held at the community centre, participating restaurants are inviting visitors to head over for in-store tastings.

Founder Charlie Holschuh says this approach to the event proved to be successful last year.

"People really enjoyed getting out and about and seeing the local establishments and meeting the owners and locals," he said in a Tuesday news release.

"Hundreds of people from Calgary, Cochrane and allover southern Alberta come out each year for the same reason; great food and drinks, friendly hospitality, good company and conversation and to take in the beautiful spirit of Bragg Creek."

Attendees will be given maps with their tasting tickets to help them navigate their journey.

Many restaurants are also pairing up with liquor reps, breweries and distilleries.

The event will be held from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, April 26.

Tickets will be available for purchase at the Bragg Creek Community Centre and also online.

The number of tickets per sample is subject to the vendor.

This year, the event will raise funds for Easter Seals Camp Horizon.

The hamlet of Bragg Creek is located roughly 20 kilometres west of Calgary.