Great Lakes Waterfront Trail Adventure kicks off at Blue Mountain

Dozens of cyclists took off for a five-day ride through some newly expanded trails along the waterfronts of Simcoe, Grey and Bruce counties.

On Saturday, approximately 70 cyclists and MPP Lisa MacLeod, the Minister of Sport, Heritage, Culture and Tourism, gathered at Blue Mountain Resort to kick off the 2021 Great Waterfront Trail Adventure. The annual event sees cyclists tour through the Great Lakes Waterfront Trail.

"We started it as a way to really showcase progress on creating a clean, green, connected, accessible Great Lakes waterfront," says Marlaine Koehler, the executive director of the Waterfront Regeneration Trust who spearheads the event. "Every year, we're adding more communities, more connections, so we're able to celebrate it using this event and giving people a first-hand experience about what the trail has to offer."

According to Koehler, the trail runs from the Quebec border to Sault. Ste. Marie. There have been expansions to areas through Simcoe, Grey and Bruce Counties, with an additional 600 kilometres added. The new trail runs through 35 beaches, six provincial parks as well as 100's of heritage locations.

Koehler says the riders participating in this year's trail adventure, which has been taking place since 2008, also help the local economy by supporting local businesses throughout their journey, which will take them to Huron Kinloss by Wednesday.

"When cyclists ride, they need to stop every 20-30 kilometres to fuel up, get a little relief," says Koehler. "So, of course, they are great for local economies."

Work is currently underway to continue expanding the trail, with plans to connect to the town of Neeby, near Pidgeon River.

With government officials encouraging local travel as the pandemic continues to impact countries worldwide, Koehler says using the Great Lakes Waterfront Trail is a good option for everyone.

"Much of this expansion of the Great Lakes Waterfront Trail is actually in Ontario's Greenbelt, and we have a Greenbelt cycling route," says Koehler. "So you have two fantastic trails, the Great Lakes Waterfront Trail and the Greenbelt Route. Get on your bikes that you rediscover during the pandemic, go on our websites, find some itineraries, there's something there for a person that has two hours, two days or a full week."