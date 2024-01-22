'Great place to live, work and play': Port Stanley, Ont. celebrating 200 year history in 2024

The Village of Port Stanley is recognizing its bicentennial.

Central Elgin Mayor Andrew Sloan kicked off the festivities, which will feature a series of events through 2024.

“Putting it all together is just for us to harness the enthusiasm,” said Sloan. “Port [Stanley] is a great place to live, to work, and to play. The people that live here love it, the people that visit love it.”

He joked they are “More than a drinking village with a fishing problem.”

Historian and author Craig Cole wrote the book ‘Port Stanley - The First Hundred Years.’

“Sometime between 1817 and 1819, John Bostwick came here and started a warehouse where the downtown of Port Stanley is now,” said Cole.

He continued, “He was a friend of Thomas Talbot, and Talbot was being visited by a bunch of British diplomats, including Lord Stanley. Maybe the settlement was called Kettle Creek, or maybe it was just the settlement of the mouth of Kettle Creek. It wasn't until after Lord Stanley's visit here in 1824, that people started referring to this as Port Stanley.”

It wasn’t until more than a century later that the village became a booming tourist attraction. It featured the incline railway, casino, and the Stork Club, which drew large crowds to see musicians like Louis Armstrong and Guy Lombardo.

“There are some local residents who would object to the idea that the ‘Amusement Beach’ was the height of Port Stanley’s glory years, but you can certainly make a case for that,” said Cole.

Things have changed over the years. It is still known for the beach, harbour, railway and downtown shops, but it is quickly growing with new development.

“It's a great community has a great history, and really is just finding a sweet spot right now,” said Dan Ross, past president of the Port Stanley Village Association.

He continued, “Growth in many ways helps the village. It certainly helps support our schools, supports our business does a lot of good things for us. It creates a tax base that allows us to get things done. But the key is to manage that growth in a way that really keeps the culture and the character of your community intact.”

There are many events planned to celebrate the 200 years since Lord Stanley visited. Those include a summer street party, a Canada Day party and the new Portoberfest. It’s a two-day concert on the berm in early October.

"The tent will hold about 1,000 people on Friday and Saturday night,” said Chris Smith, anniversary committee member. “We’re hoping for a good turnout, with an Octoberfest theme.”

Smith said he moved to Port Stanley six years ago, and described why he loves it.

“It’s about the vibe, it's about the people,” said Smith. “It's when you walk down the street, you look somebody in the eye, and every time you look at them, you shake hands with people. Everybody knows everybody and it is just a lot of fun here. It's a great place to live, and it's a wonderful place to call home.”

And it has been for the past two hundred years.