'Great to see people coming back': Paris Fair returns for 166th year

A well-loved tradition has returned to Paris, after years of pandemic restrictions, to celebrate its 166th anniversary.

Organizers of the Paris Fair are still expecting to welcome thousands of visitors to one of Canada's largest five-day fairs.

"It's great to have the fair up and running again full blast," said Brian Sayles, former president of the fair. "Last year we ran a fair with a few limitations, the year before that we had no fair at all, so it's great to see people coming back."

The event features hundreds of exhibits, animal shows, the midway, and musical acts like Cambridge's Connor Roy.

"There's a baby show in the exhibition centre that many people come for as well," said Sayles. "80 years ago I was the first prized baby at the fair, so they all tease me about that.

"My father was a past president of the fair as well and now my grandkids are. It's a big time of year for our family."

While some come for the cotton candy, carnival rides, and exhibits, others take part in the fair because it's a family affair.

"My mom is co-chair of the junior department, my dad's the bar manager, my brothers have been volunteering a lot, all my aunts are involved, they help with the horse shows, in the kitchen on the home craft committee," said Kylie Vanderhoek, the 2023 Paris Fair Ambassador.

Lauren Miller, co-chair of the Agricultural Awareness Display, notes that the event is all rooted in cultivating a love of agriculture.

"As the county of Brant is growing, we want to make sure that all the new guests and residents are able to see that there are farmers in our county that are producing the food that they're going to eat and find at the grocery store," said Miller. "They can come in here and talk to real farmers, meet real livestock, and just have a great day."

Tickets are still available for the fair, which wraps up Monday.