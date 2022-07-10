'Great Tunes and Perfect weather'; Sunfest draws more than 100,000 to London, Ont

Four days of brilliant weather led to more than 100,000 people singing, dancing and smiling at this year’s four-day SunFest festival.

A walk through Victoria Park in London, Ont. Sunday was somewhat difficult to navigate as the crowds packed the vendors, food trucks, beer garden and music stages.

The crowd was energetic while Toronto, Ont. based 'Polky' had people on their feet.

"Great tunes," says Jurek Gebcznski, who was listening and dancing to the Polish music.

"We grew up on that kind of music. It's very upbeat and fun."

Jenny Toomer was clapping along and was tired out from two straight days of dancing.

"It’s great to be out amongst like-minded people," says Toomer.

"We’re enjoying good music, dancing, good food, and everything."

Polky was making its first trip to a festival in Ontario in three years.

"We almost forgot how it feels to be interacting again with the audience," says Ala Stasiuk, one of Polky’s singers.

"I don't even have a word for like how happy we are. Every single show we had people were dancing, having fun, almost like everybody was just like waiting for it to happen."

After being forced to go virtual during the pandemic, festival goers returned in full force.

"The crowds that we see showing up for the musicians is something that you can't translate into digital, you have to be in person," says Mercedes Caxaj, SunFest’s artistic director.

"We've been getting feedback from our vendors that they're doing, if not the same, then more sales than before. So that's, that's what tells us that we have over 100,000 people that come throughout the four days because that's what our economic impact study showed in 2019. So if they're spending more, that's a good thing."

People were making donations, as well as spending on food, merchandise, and the beer garden was packed.

"They've been super busy," says Emma Maganja, organizer of the Shade Garden, selling craft beer and food.

"They're (Vendors) struggling to keep up. We are a little busier than 2019."

Festival Season is back, and Sunfest is just the beginning. It’s exciting for Canadian newcomer John Bryant.

"I've come over to Canada from England and I've been in lockdown ever since we got here really," says Bryant.

"So this is the first chance we've had to get out and get into the fresh air with lots of people. It's great."