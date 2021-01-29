Greater Sudbury's COVID count continued to rise by double digits Friday, with 10 new cases reported by Public Health Sudbury & Districts.

All the new cases are in the city, and follows 17 new cases reported Thursday. Since Christmas Eve, Public Health Sudbury & Districts has added more than 250 cases, pushing the total to 509 since the pandemic began in March 2020.

There are 99 active cases in the health unit's coverage area, with eight people in hospital battling the disease. The source of infection for the 10 cases reported Friday is under investigation.Greater Sudbury's COVID count continued to rise by double digits Friday, with 10 new cases reported by Public Health Sudbury & Districts.

