Greater Sudbury area resident killed in Highway 144 crash

A 50-year-old from the Greater Sudbury community of Whitefish has died as a result of a single commercial vehicle crash on Highway 144 on Tuesday, police say.

Officers from the South Porcupine detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police were called to the scene around 9:17 a.m. in Chester Township, north of the Highway 560 junction, a news release said Wednesday afternoon.

The road was closed for about 13 hours and while the highway is reopened, the investigation is continuing.

No word on the cause of the crash and the victim has not been identified.

"Further details will be released once they become available," OPP said.