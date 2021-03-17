Well-known and acclaimed Sudbury artist Charlie Rapsky has died, his family confirmed Wednesday.

Rapsky, 91, passed away at 7 a.m. after a lengthy battle with cancer.

An icon of the northern Ontario art world. Rapsky held his final exhibition in 2018 at Fielding Park in Lively. His paintings often focused on the landscapes and wildlife of northern Ontario.

"After you're about 90, you would expect most fellows to slow down," he told CTV News in 2018. "Well, not me. I have energy – I'm going to use it."

Rapsky said the people and rugged wilderness of the north inspired his work over the decades.

"It's a visual record of what I've seen and done," he said.

A pilot, Rapsky flew himself to the high Arctic, where he said he became friends with residents there.

Family friend Hugh Kruzel told CTV News Rapsky's health took a turn for the worse in recent weeks.

"The last time I talked with him, he wasn't himself," Kruzel said.

But Rapksy will live on in his work, Kruzel said, adding that "as I'm sitting here, I'm looking at five of his paintings right now."

No funeral arrangements have yet been announced.