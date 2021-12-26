Greater Sudbury Chamber of Commerce create new app that offers promotions

The Greater Sudbury Chamber of Commerce has officially launched its 'Chamber Perks App' with members now offering active promotions.

After seven months in the works, officials with the Chamber say they are pleased to share their new perks app. They say there are currently over a hundred local chamber businesses using this app.

“We designed this app for them, to give them complete control on how they want to use it. If they want to set up discounts and perks to attract new customers or build a loyalty program, they can do that,” said Chamber Perks App project manager Karen Hastie.



“They have full control. Then the user can basically now look up businesses, search for them by different sectors, find which ones are offering different perks and discounts and walk in and use them. They can redeem them online, in person or if it’s a buisness to business perk they can contact the company and make the arrangements.”

Hastie says this app is designed strictly for local businesses and is a valuable tool, especially during these difficult times.

“Giving them the tool that they might not be able to afford to do. Small businesses can’t use this kind of technology. So, we created it for them and we are giving them the opportunity to play with it, and use it, and because we can offer perks online even if we aren’t open you can still lure people in to your establishment online,” said Hastie.

General manager, Matt Moutstatos of P&M’s Kouzzina says since joining the Chamber Perks App it’s seen an increase of guests on days when there are promotions.

“It’s great because to be honest with you, a big part of our business now is social media which is great but it’s very time consuming. So, by having this I can guarantee that at least on one platform, my promotions are out there and I can change up whatever i want,” said Moutstatos. “There are options to put days, times, and different promotions in place so that at least that is taken care of incase I don’t have time to do something on social media that day or to promote my promotions that day.”

The Chamber of Commerce says there are more than 150 offers on the app, and officials say those perks keep increasing each day.