Greater Sudbury considers extending mandatory vaccine policy beyond provincial guidelines

A report headed to city council next week recommends Greater Sudbury extend COVID-19 vaccine policies to some facilities not covered by provincial guidelines.

If approved, as of Nov. 15 residents would have to be fully vaccinated to visit the Lionel E. Lalonde Centre in Azilda, which hosts the collision reporting centre.

Full vaccination would also be required to attend city council meetings in person, as well as to use publicly accessible meeting rooms and community halls.

The idea, the report said, is to focus on city facilities where people visit for extended time periods.

"These areas are differentiated by length of visit and the likelihood of contact with others," the report said. "Participants at fitness facilities, arenas and pools may be in close contact with others and also be unable to wear a mask or face covering while participating in certain activities.

"Furthermore, social events that take place in a community hall may include opportunities to consume food and beverages."

Areas where members of the public are there only briefly wouldn't be covered by the policy. Not only would additional security staff be required, the rules may not stand up in court, such as requiring people to be vaxxed to ride the bus.

"While the Ontario regulation does not apply to municipal transit buses or facilities, it is anticipated the extension to buses and/or transit hubs would be extremely challenging," the report said.

"There would be a need for the contracted security at the transit terminal to support verification if implemented. Denying access to public transportation may be contrary to human rights guidance."

Public libraries usually involve short-term visits, the report said, and masking and physical distancing requirements could be kept in place instead of a vaccination policy.

Requiring vaccines to use shelters or visit Tom Davies Square is also not recommended, the report said. What will happen in courtrooms, however, is still to be determined.

"Attendance at Provincial Offenses Court will be the subject of future consideration and requires more discussion with the province," the report said.

"Court is currently being conducted virtually."

Read the full report here. It will be discussed during the Nov. 9 city council meeting.