Greater Sudbury driver killed in single-vehicle crash near Key River

A 47-year-old driver from the Greater Sudbury community of Lively was killed Wednesday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash east of Key River.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Highway 522 and Laing Road in Blair Township shortly after 2 p.m. Oct. 4, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release.

Argyle and Henvey Inlet First Nation fire departments and Parry Sound District Paramedics assisted members of the West Parry Sound OPP detachment at the scene where the driver was pronounced deceased, OPP said.

An investigation into the crash is continuing and the cause has not been confirmed.

Highway 522 has reopened after being closed for about nine hours.

An autopsy is being scheduled.

Over the weekend, a 45-year-old woman from the Greater Sudbury community of Rayside-Balfour was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 144 in Dowling and a 68-year-old Wawa man was killed on his motorcycle in a crash with a pickup truck.