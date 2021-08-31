Greater Sudbury employee now charged with sexual assault of a child

An employee with the City of Greater Sudbury has been charged with three counts of sexual assault of a child, Greater Sudbury Police said Tuesday.

James 'Jamie' Doucette, 43, was first arrested Aug. 24 and charged with numerous child pornography offences.

But after further investigation, detectives from the police's Internet Child Exploitation Unit have added several more charges, including:

Three counts of sexual interference.

Three counts of sexual assault of a child.

One count of sexual assault involving an adult victim.

Two counts of invitation to sexual touching.

Three counts of sexual exploitation.

One count of forcible confinement.

"Due to the sensitive nature of the investigation and in order to protect the identities of the survivors, no further information can be provided," police said in a news release. "A publication ban has been issued by the justice of the peace."

Police believe there may be additional survivors. Anyone with information relating to the investigation is asked to contact Det. Const. Kerr at 705-675-9171, ext. 4751.

None of the charges has been proven in court.

Cybertip.ca is Canada’s national tip line for reporting the online sexual exploitation of children. Tips from the public can help protect children from sexual abuse. Canadians are encouraged to report concerns to Cybertip.ca if someone they know may be victimizing children online.

For more information on addressing child victimization or to report concerns, visit cybertip.ca.