Greater Sudbury group is making a difference this holiday season

Santa and his group of volunteers have been busy in Sudbury’s Valley East this month collecting donations and spreading holiday joy.

"We’re collecting food for the Val Caron and Hanmer area food banks," said Natalie Tiller, social media representative for Santa’s Valley.

"What we’re hoping to do is feed a bunch of families and make some kids smile, families laugh. It’s been such a terrible couple of years that we really think that just as a community we need to do something."

It’s a new initiative that started with an old sleigh and a big idea.

"It was a 1930’s sleigh, basically it was a barn find and we brought it back to Sudbury and basically refurbished it all, repainted it," said Sean Preseau, founder of Santa’s Valley.

"There was a lot of woodwork that needed to be done, Home Hardware ended up donating all the paint."

With the sleigh in condition good enough for the big man himself, the group alongside Santa, Ms. Claus and a team of elves are driving through the community to help those in need.

"I wanted to do something different for the community," said Preseau.

Seven runs have been made with two more scheduled before the end of the week, with the group heading out at around 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.

"I want to say there’s about 10 different areas that we kind of figured we can get all done in one night," Preseau said.

"We’re trying to cram in as much as we can over the course of three hours."

Response from the community exceeded any expectations volunteers had going into this.

"We’ve filled all of our local food banks. So we’re not exactly sure what we’re doing with everything so far. So, we’ve contacted all the other area food banks and everybody is full because every community right now is in such a giving mood," said Tiller.

"We have contacted some of the schools that are taking things for our local food banks and the Edgar Burton Food Drive so we will be dropping stuff off to them as well."

But, the giving doesn’t stop there. Tiller said ten families in the area will be receiving private packages filled with donations.

On top of collecting food and cash donations, Santa’s Valley is also handing out smaller presents, t-shirts and candy canes. Plus families have the chance to get a picture with Santa and tell him any last-minute requests for December 25.

"Our Santa is quite the Santa," said Tiller. Kids have been writing to Santa and Santa has been writing back. So that way it just gives them that little bit of 'hey, I saw Santa, here’s my letter,' and just gives them that little bit more sense of normalcy right now."

The group said it isn’t even just the kids that are enjoying seeing Santa and all the Christmas festivities.

"We had an older lady who has not been able to attend a parade in over 10 years because she can’t stand for long periods," said Tiller.

"She got to sit in her driveway in a chair and she cried when she saw Santa. She was ecstatic. That’s what makes it worth it. It’s not just the kids, it’s the whole community."

Organizers said that over four truckloads have already been dropped off with at least seven more waiting to be delivered with two more nights of donations planned.

"It’s amazing," said Preseau.

"Just to see the smiles on kids, adults, everybody is just so giving. Especially with the food drive, people are throwing their canned donations and stuff at the end of the driveways just to keep social distancing and stuff."

Santa’s Valley has plans to come back next year with plans to expand to other areas.