Accessibility is a key factor in becoming an inclusive community.

The City of Greater Sudbury recently received Rick Hansen Accessibility Certification on seven of its municipal facilities, including Countryside Arena and the Main Library.

"What's neat about this process is a team from southern Ontario comes up and they evaluate the entire building," said Danielle Wicklander, legislative compliance coordinator with the city.

"They are taking measurements for things like slope, they are checking on entrances to make sure they are accessible, do we have accessible door openers, can a vehicle fit there, and things like that."

Rob Dimeglio, the executive director of Independent Living Sudbury Manitoulin, said the certification is good, but the city and private businesses need to do more to improve accessibility and inclusivity.

"It's more than just having a few buildings," Dimeglio said. "Accessibility starts from the ground up, and the people with disabilities should be part of the conversation, and hence why the Ontarians with Disabilities Act was created."

The city said it takes the act very seriously and completes a strategic accessibility plan every five years, including consulting with people with disabilities.

The city is responsible for accessibility compliance for municipal facilities, services and programs. The province is responsible for enforcing the Act at private businesses.

"There is no requirement under the legislation to go back and make things accessible," Wicklander said. "It's done when we are renovating a building, or we are redesigning a building or newly constructing, then that requirement kicks in to make sure that it is as barrier-free as possible and abides by the requirements under the legislation."

But Independent Living said what is accessible for one person, may not be for someone else.